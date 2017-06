The Skrrt Cobain Rapper MILLI MERK Releases his debut project “GREASE“. As a product of Harlem World itself MILLI has never been one to shy from pushing the boundaries and finding unique blends in his music.

MILLI brings his signature energy on tracks like “iCarly” and channel’s calmer vibes on other stand-out’s “Catching Plays”. Having a break out year and with his breakout single “Skrrt Cobain” garnering 100k Streams MILLI MERK is ready for the take over. Check out the debut project HERE