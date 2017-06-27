Canadian artist Roy Woods dropped his second EP, Nocturnal, back in December of 2016 and has been pretty quiet ever since. Today he released his first video for track “Instinct” featuring MADEINTYO.

The near 3-minute visual includes two women getting cozy with one another, flashes of Greek sculptures, and some Woods and MADEINTYO’s dance moves. Back in March Roy Woods Tweeted out that his next album, Say Less, is in the works but shared no other details regarding features or singles. In the meantime, you can enjoy the OVO crooner’s video above in anticipation of what is coming next.