British artist Stormzy returns to Australia for the first time since 2015 and makes his debut appearances in New Zealand next month, with the highly anticipated tour already selling out half the shows and further performances added or upgraded. After a cancelled 2016 Australia / New Zealand tour, Stormzy is set to return down under bigger and better, having spent much of the last two years on a rapid ascent including playing shows in LA, NY, Canada, San Fran, all throughout Europe, Asia, Coachella, Glastonbury and winning two international BET Awards.

One of the biggest rappers to emerge from the UK in recent years is South Londoner Stormzy. Of Ghanaian descent and only 24 years old this July, Grime / Hip-Hop artist Stormzy has been making waves in the UK and beyond since beginning to feature on records in 2010. Stormzy released his debut mixtape 168: The Mixtape in 2013 and dropped his debut EP Dreamers Disease the year after. His YouTube viral video and later single ‘Shut Up’ went Gold in the UK as well as cracking their Top 10 Charts.

Numerous features and singles later, Stormzy’s debut album Gang Signs and Prayer was released on 24 February 2017 and was the first grime album to reach number one on the UK Albums Chart and all 16 album tracks featured on the UK Spotify Top 50 in just 72 hours after its release.

Stormzy describes himself as “a child of grime”, sighting diverse influences such as Skepta, Wiley, Lauryn Hill and Frank Ocean. Stormzy has worked with Jadakiss, Pusha T, Linkin Park, Ed Sheeran, Wiley, Ghetts, Giggs, Jme, Little Simz, Wretch 32, Kehlani amongst others and heads to Ibiza before taking his world tour to Australia and New Zealand in July.

