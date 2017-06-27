27-year-old Nataly Lopez was recently arrested last week for repeatedly having sex with a male student at a middle school in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Lopez was charged with first degree aggravated sexual assault and third degree endangering the welfare of a child according to police reports.

The victim’s age has not been revealed yet by police. However, middle school students range anywhere from 11 to 14 according to the state of New Jersey handbook. Lopez taught classes at the Nicholas S LaCorte-Peterstown School No 3 after being employed by a private company called Source4Teachers.

According to reports, Lopez had sex with the male victim inside of her car along with exchanging explicit messages online. If convicted, she will face the most serious offense of 10 to 20 years in state prison. She is banned from substitute teaching while the investigation continues.