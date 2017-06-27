Vince Staples performed “Love Can Be…” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, and he surely did the track justice. This song appears as the fourth track on Vince’s freshly released album, Big Fish Theory. The incredibly dope yet intense performance kicks off with Damon Albarn’s face flashing on the screen behind Vince, Kilo Kish and Ray J as his vocals play for the song’s intro. Vince was also joined by The Roots for this live performance. The eerie and glitchy aura matched the undeniably hypnotic vibe of the song, making for a stellar execution.

The Long Beach rapper recruited Ray J for the bridge of “Love Can Be…”, and this was no surprise for Vince Staple’s fans because he has openly praised Ray J in interviews in the past. Another voice on the track who Vince obviously loves collaborating with is Kilo Kish. Kish actually appears on four out of the twelve tracks on Vince’s album, which are (in the order they appear on the album) “Crabs in a Bucket”, “Love Can Be…”, “Homage”, and “SAMO”. Big Fish Theory is now available for purchase and streaming on all platforms. Check out the performance above.