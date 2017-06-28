21 Savage‘s career is expanding into new dimensions. Most recently, the rapper appears as a villain in a new cartoon series The Year 2100.

The series comes from WeBuyGold, whose creative director is the amazing DJ Khaled.

The futuristic storyline based around rapper’s need to create new music in order to retain his powers. It’s written by Richie Carl and Ian McLees and animated by Somehoodlum, whose drawings and videos have featured Drake, Migos and Kendrick Lamar. New episodes will premiere weekly on WeBuyGold‘s Instagram feed.

In The Year 2100, 21 Savage voices himself and is accompanied by an evil Alexa-like device named Tootie. The feature was inspired by an image taken from the rapper/songwriter’s guest stint on ESPN’s Highly Questionable. The image, which zeroed in on 21 Savage’s signature sly smile, wild hair and hand gestures, sparked a viral meme that characterized him as a comic book super villain.

Check out the first episode below: