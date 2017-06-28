As part of his Be Encouraged Tour, the BET’s 2017 Best New Artist Chance The Rapper will make a stop at the Forest Hills Stadium on September 26th. The announcement was made via Lil Chano’s Twitter.

Chance has had an awesome year, winning his first Grammy award, headlining Governor’s Ball, and being honored with BET’s Humanitarian Award for his financial contributions to Chicago public schools. The Humanitarian Award was especially rewarding, as Michelle Obama offered a taped congratulations for the Chicago artist, stating her and husband Barack Obama had been following him since he first started out in the music game. Through all of his success, Chance remains humble and aware of how he can utilize his platform to better the lives of others.

The Coloring Book artist will be joined by Francis and The Lights and DJ Oreo. Tickets for the show are available now through Forest Hills Stadium’s website.