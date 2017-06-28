DeJ Loaf is gearing something great for us this year. Just on June 16th she released the “No Fear” single off of her upcoming major label debut album Liberated.

Today (June 28) the Detroit native shared the music video accompanying the June 16th release. “No Fear” is definitely a new and surprising sound for DeJ Loaf. More pop-leaning and dance inducing, with DeJ rapping about being ready for love.

In the video, DeJ is fearlessly riding through the desert on a floating bed, willing to risk it all in the name of love. Check out the visual above.