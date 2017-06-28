Hannibull World presents the First Ever Film Review Comedy Show hosted by television personalities, Bull and YaYa of the popular show, Quiet on the Set. This is the first event of its kind that incorporates commentary on your favorite classic and new films into a live comedy show. Guests will relish comedy sets from Commodore, Hassan Oliver, Wavy McGuire, and Rey Gibbs. Taking place at the Helen Mills located in the heart of New York City, the red carpet begins at 7PM Sharp. Special invited guests include Michael Blackson (Comedian), Damien Lemon (Actor), and Cipha Sounds (Celebrity DJ/Tidal).

Hannibull and Ayana “YaYa” Ellis, two friends from Brooklyn, New York, parallel lives in entertainment, as a rapper and the other as a six time author created Quiet On The Set (The Bull And YaYa Show), a barred commentary on everyone’s favorite films, tv shows, and scenes. For more information, visit BullandYaya.com