RocNation founder JAY-Z is gearing up for the release of his studio album 4:44 and dropped off another visual titled “MaNyfaCedGod.” This one features Lupita Nyong’o who is also a part of the 4:44 film. This black-and-white video features Nyong’o breaking down into tears as somber sounding music plays in the background.

Previous visuals have featured actor Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover, one titled “Kill JAY-Z” and another previewing a track of his upcoming album titled “Adnis.” These promotional efforts don’t lend themselves much to our imaginations, so whatever Hov has in store on June 30th will be quite the experience. 4:44 is being released exclusively via Tidal, in partnership with Sprint, on June 30th. You can view the video featuring Nyong’o below.