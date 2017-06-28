It’s looking like Migos are trying to close off 2017 as strongly as they started it, as Offset announced Culture 2 will be dropping in October. The group hinted that the album was already in the works a while back through an Instagram post, and now we know when we can expect it.

Migos has recently been the talk of Twitter after a scuffle with Joe Budden at the BET Awards. Hilarious memes, gifs, and videos of the trio have been circulating nonstop, adding on to the social media popularity they already possess. With recent well-received features on Pretty Girls Like Trap Music and Grateful, there’s no telling what the “Bad and Boujee” artists have in store for us come October. Just don’t ask Takeoff about why he may not have a verse on certain songs.