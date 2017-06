Rihanna had the Internet buzzing yesterday after steamy pictures of her kissing a mystery man surfaced the web.

#MOOD #rihanna @badgalriri #wildthoughts A post shared by ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ (@miss2bees) on Jun 27, 2017 at ย 2:02pm PDT

The Sun identified this handsome lad as Hassan Jameel. Hassan is the heir of a family business who own the rights to sell Toyota cars in Saudi Arabia. Not only is he good looking, but he’s loaded too! He’s reportedly close friends with Naomi Campbellย as well.

There’s no telling how long the two have been an item, but a source told The Sun that things are “serious” between them.