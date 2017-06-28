Wednesday morning (June 28), Lin-Manuel Miranda shared a powerful video for “Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)” off of Hamilton Mixtape. The mixtape, inspired by Hamilton: An American Musical, features covers from the show as well as songs inspired by the production. It debuted at No. 1 n Billboard 200 chart.

The video features K’naan, Snow Tha Product, Riz MC and Residente and tackles the subject of immigrants in America head on. The visual opens with radio host saying: “It’s really astounding that in a country founded by immigrants, immigrant has become a bad word.”

Further, video depicts what song speaks about, visuals of police raids and blue-collar workers of all demographics coming together to sing the song. The video was executive produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda and directed by Tomas Whitmore. You can check it out above.