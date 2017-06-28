After dropping his second EP, Nocturnal last year, OVO young boy Roy Woods has been relatively quiet. But back in April, he dropped a video for one of his popular songs “Love You”. Yesterday, he returned with a music video for his single “Instinct,” featuring Atlanta’s own MadeinTYO. The three-minute long visual is directed by Elliot Clancy Osberg, which finds both of them in a dark but illustrious setting sporting plenty of Raf & Gucci.

Also, Drake officially announced the 2017 OVO Fest, which will take place on Monday, August 7 at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. The lineup has all of their label roster; Partynextdoor, Majid Jordan, Roy Wood$, DVSN and the 6 God himself.

In related news, MadeinTYO has just announced his tour with 24hrs and K-Swisha. Check out all of the tour stops after the jump.

Watch the video below.

Photo Credit: The.97