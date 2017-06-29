Every so often, an extremely gifted vocalist comes along and tears the house down. This was the case on this week’s episode of America’s Got Talent. Johnny Manuel humbly approached the stage, describing how he was signed at the age of 14 but it didn’t work out. Judge Simon Cowell, as per usual, expressed some apprehension at the Flint, Michigan native’s ability to impress him. Boy, was he wrong.

Manuel performed a heart-wrenching cover of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” off of Bodyguard that left Judge Howie Mandel speechless. You can see the performance for yourself below.