Its been about two weeks since the news broke that Beyonce gave birth to the twins. Everything else regarding the twins has been kept under wraps.

Diddy, who also has twins, stopped by The Late Show with Seth Meyers and told Seth what he told JAY-Z about being a parent to twins.

Jay’s usually the one that gives me counsel, so I was so happy to give him counsel on this. You’re used to getting love from one child, but when you get this incredible love from two kids and they’re twins, it’s truly a blessing and may God bless him and Beyoncé and the family and everybody out there that has kids—period.

Press play in the video above, and skip to 3:47 to listen to the advice.