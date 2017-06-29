One thing’s for certain, right now is an amazing time for New York Hip Hop scene, and newcomer HG Locks is here to heat up the game!

The Bronx representative premiered his new single,”LIGHTER” (C.R.E.A.M 2K) featuring RocNation artist, Manolo Rose, last night on Power105 (via DJ Self)… and the airwaves went CRAZY!!!

For starters, Jahlil Beats creates a refreshed version of Wu Tang’s “C.R.E.A.M.”, which is undoubtly one of the most prolific hip hop songs of all time. Secondly, the HG Locks + Manolo Rose collab gives listeners the perfect fusion of Bronx meets Brooklyn. How can one not deny being a “human lighter” with all this summer heat?! Click here to listen to “LIGHTER” (C.R.E.A.M. 2K)!