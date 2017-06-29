In a private, warm and loving ceremony befitting a king this afternoon, family, friends and Hip Hop luminaries came to pay their respects, farewell and celebration to Albert “Prodigy” Johnson, one of the true innovators and street legends of Hip Hop music and culture. Tributes from those who knew him dearly and others he inspired were made in celebration (and mourning) of Prodigy. Prodigy was born November 2nd 1974 with one of the most severe forms of sickle-cell anemia, SS type. His struggles with this illness and other hardships caused him much pain throughout his life yet he persevered and became one of the legends of Hip Hop.

As one half of Mobb Deep, Prodigy may be most known for his iconic verse on “Shook Ones.” The duo amassed much success on albums The Infamous, Hell on Earth, and Murda Muzik, among many others. Prodigy also released music on his own, with first solo album H.N.I.C in 2006. He followed that up with mixtape Return of the Mac and H.N.I.C II in 2008. Prodigy was more than a Hip-Hop artist, but a genuine human being aware of his faults and open to sharing them with the world. He was featured in the 2009 documentary Rhyme and Punishment, which provided an inside look at rappers who had been incarcerated. He delved deeper than that, releasing an autobiography in 2011 titled My Infamous Life: The Autobiography of Mobb Deep’s Prodigy. His impact in the music industry, individually and within Mobb Deep, is truly indelible.