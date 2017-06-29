Fans will now be able to purchase a piece of MJ’s legacy……

The 1996 Space Jam film has been cemented into our childhood memories. As a result Jordan Brand is giving fans a chance to be apart of the iconic legacy. Every hooper has a routine before each game that allows them to prepare their mind before a match-up. Michael Jordan proclaimed that his routine was wearing his UNC college shorts under his game shorts during match-ups. The shorts will now be available in a package with the Converse x Jordan Brand “The 2 That Started It All” Pack on June 28th. Coming equipped in the legendary Carolina Blue colorway with the Jumpman logo. Remember when Daffy Duck had to head over to MJ’s house to pick up his lucky shorts before his game? Looks like those shorts were very much lucky shorts for the greatest of all time.

You can purchase the package from select Jordan Brand retailers at a set price of $300. Check out images of the retail shorts in the gallery below.