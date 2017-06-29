The confirmed adidas x NMD Hu release is set for Fall 2017.

Adidas has confirmed a release date for the multicolor adidas x Pharrell NMD Hu. Here we have a sneak peek of one of the colorways to expect from the collection. Leaked images of the multicolor NMD surfaced online a week back and we now have official details on the colorway. Coming equipped with the words “Body” and “Earth” on the front base of each shoe upper in white. Purple hints on the outsole and yellow accents on the collar and midsole. You can expect to purchase this pair on November 11th at select adidas originals retailers.

We will keep you posted as more info emerges on the Adidas x Pharrell NMD HU.

Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu Trail

Release Date: 11/11/17

Color: Noble Ink/Bold Yellow-Footwear White