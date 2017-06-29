Kick’d Out: The Air Jordan 13 “Mint Foam” Is Set To Release This Month

The Air Jordan ‘Mint Foam’ Is Here For The Summer…

Summer is in full swing and sneaker releases have increased just in time for the good weather. The Air Jordan 13 model is ready to make a major comeback. One of the more anticipated releases includes the “Mint Foam” silhouette. Are you a fan of Jordan Brand’s latest silhouette? Coming contrasted within an all-black leather color base with the iconic gold jumpman logo and hints of mint green on the outsole and lining. The best part about the shoe remains the all-black color base and the mint color hints throughout the shoe.

Mark your calendars for July 22nd to have a chance at purchasing the Air Jordan 13 “Mint Foam.”

Air Jordan 13 “Mint Foam”

Price: $140

Release Date: July 22nd, 2017