There’s been an increased call for producers to get the recognition they deserve for creating the popular tracks of today, coupled with a high amount of critique that popular artists have been getting from naysayers for not prioritizing substantive lyricism. Veteran producer Sonny Digital took to Twitter to rant about this issue and expressed his desire for a “producers union.”

Metro Boomin, on the other hand, took a different route by launching his own label called Boominati Worldwide. His first piece of work under the label, “No Complaints” featuring Drake and Offset, debuted on Friday (June 23) on OVO Sound Radio.

The label will function in partnership with Republic Records and Universal Music Group. The 23-year-old producer and businessman hopes to take his career to the next level with this label, while also giving the appropriate credit to the talented people he takes on who impact the world through their work.

Boomin is responsible for some of the biggest hits of the year, namely “Bad and Boujee,” “Mask Off,” “Tunnel Vision,” and “Bounce Back.” Thus, it shouldn’t be long before he assembles an A-List group of artists and producers. We should especially be on the lookout for what surprises he has in store for us in August, as he will join Bryson Tiller on the Set It Off Tour.