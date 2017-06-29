Compton, California recording artist Billionaire Buck is looking to have a breakout Summer 17′ as he keeps fans anticipated of the release of his forthcoming new EP, Billions with showcase of his wide variety of styles on the new song, titled, “That’s Facts”.

Produced by Larry Jay, “That’s Facts” revises a classic 2000 smash single from Bad Boy Records’ Black Rob “Whoa” as Billionaire Buck infuses the classic to sound off an aggressive, street knowledge-driven, brutally honest depiction of his days of street hustling and calculated money management to become the established successful businessman you see today. In his wordplay throughout the track, it is established that Billionaire Buck is an artist set on influencing the game by reprising the important lessons of wealth and fortune that has been long forgotten in this industry due today’s artist focusing on the party and short gain, throwing caution to the wind. With tracks like “Karma”, “Rich Before I Die”, and now “That’s Facts”, Billionaire Buck’s balance of style and authenticity is destined to make him one of 2017 biggest breakout star.

Check out Billionaire Buck’s new single “That’s Facts” below: