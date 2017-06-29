Today in Source News Flash: Future just dropped video for his “Right Now” track. Watch the black & white visual on TheSource.com now.

DeJ Loaf is back with new music video for her single “No Fear” off of upcoming album Liberated. Check it out here.

21 Savage can now add voicing to his resume. The rapper teamed up with WeBuyGold, creative directed by DJ Khaled, for a new cartoon The Year 2100 where he stars as an evil villain. Check out the first episode here.

Yesterday (June 28) Bad Boy Entertainment announced that it has teamed up with Macy’s to open a six-week pop-up shop for its clothing brand The Heritage Collection.

The Nike SF-AF1 Mid is dropping tomorrow in “Triple Ivory” and will be priced at $160. Available at Nike+, SNKRS, nike.com and select retailers.

Donald Trump’s Travel Ban, after long months in courts, will go into effect today at 8PM EST. It has been heavily revised from its original version. If you can’t prove a marital or business relationship, you are banned for 90 days if you are from Libya, Syria, Iran, Somalia, Yemen and Sudan, and 120 days if you are a refugee from any country. US citizens, legal permanent residents, current visa holders and dual nationals are good to go.

Yesterday news broke that LA Clippers have traded Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets.

Come back tomorrow for more and hit SUBSCRIBE on our YouTube to never miss a beat.