Today (June 29), a song composed by Prince’s father, John L. Nelson, is coming to life by the production of world-renowned Paisley Park, facilitated by Prince’s oldest sister, Sharon Nelson.

“Heart of Mine” – a classic jazz tune featuring warm horn melody over a bossa nova groove – is now available on all digital streaming platforms including iTunes and Amazon.

The song was recorded by an all-star jazz collective The John L. Nelson Project and is coming off of a full-length release of Nelson’s compositions titled Don’t Play With Love, due for release in October 2017.;

To Prince, his father was always his great inspiration and had a significant influence on his life as an artist. The late artist credited his father on tracks such as Purple Rain, Around the World in a Day, Parade, and the Batman soundtrack.

Our personalities are a lot alike, but his music is like nothing I’ve ever heard before. It’s more complex. A lot of beautiful melodies are hidden beneath the complexity.

When it comes to Sharon Nelson, she’s been planning a release of her father’s work since she found his handwritten charts back in 1978.

Our dad was a loving, caring, hardworking father and a prolific jazz musician most notably known as the father of the musical genius, our brother Prince. Our dad wrote and composed many songs, but they were never recorded until now. He was Prince’s musical inspiration, and this project is very special because it was recorded in Paisley Park.

L. Londell McMillan, the prominent entertainment attorney who represented Prince as his manager for more than a decade, notes:

For years, I’ve known and had a profound respect for Sharon Nelson. Her work producing the John L. Nelson Project is extraordinary and now part of music history. Prince was inspired by his father’s musical talents and his eldest sister has produced some amazing musicians to now release a great body of work written by Mr. Nelson and recorded at Paisley Park. This is a blessing!

Co-executive producer Charles E. Spicer Jr. calls the project “historic” and “monumental,” and adds that he was proud to contribute to the recording.

The John L. Nelson Project defines the prolific talents of a musician who never got his big break, and showcases the songwriting talents that were always a major influence and a catalyst to his son Prince’s musical genius. Now, Sharon L. Nelson, John’s oldest daughter, has orchestrated and produced her father’s music for all to hear, by way of the spiritual guidance of her dad and as well as her brother Prince. This jazz album is the epitome of African-American classical music, and I believe it will spark a new resurgence and appreciation for the genre worldwide.

The John L. Nelson Project band features veteran drummer Louis Hayes, pianist Rick Germanson, bassist Dezron Douglas, saxophonist Vincent Herring, and trumpeter Jeremy Pelt.