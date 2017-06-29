High fashion brand Gucci has put out a lawsuit against urban retailer Forever 21 for creating identical apparel according to reports.

Gucci has reported the copyright infringement as far back as December 2016. They initially demanded that Forever 21 was to remove all use of the blue-red-blue stripes, then the green-red-green stripes.

Forever 21 is currently seeking legal protection against Gucci as stated below.

“Forever 21 is not infringing any Gucci trademark. Gucci’s trademark registrations relevant to the dispute should be canceled. Gucci’s pending applications should not proceed to registration. This matter is ripe for a declaratory judgement.”