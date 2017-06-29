Prodigy~

The Genius, Extraordinaire, a Rarity

Gemstone, strong like Serendibite.

His purpose here on earth, well served

Physically absent, spiritually elevated

Emotionally, at rest yet mentally engrained in

The 3rd minds eye of humanity

Supersedes multidimensional realms

Ascended Master Teacher

Intelligent sexy thug, MY love, my love

Gangsta don’t die we just turn to legends

All we go thru is hell, trust P’s in heaven

God body uplifted, FREE

We’ll wait upon your resurrection

My/Our soul aches, heartbroken

Silent/loud cries heard globally

Forever I promise baby your dark/light

Will rise on, Rise up beyond the stars

Remember P’s lessons: practice mindfulness, study math/science, wealth is in health, the real power is family/friends/people, stay awoke to the ways of the wickedest kinds – Infamous

See you soon, Rest in P-aradise.

May peace be with you, King

Enlightened #1

“We need to pay more attention to our surroundings. Busy Wildin’, all for the wrong cause… Put that same strength into something that’ll pay off. Don’t forget your soul’s involved, that same energy you put out, comes right back it Revolves.” – Prodigy