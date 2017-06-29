The summer is here, and we definitely need content to binge on while cooling off in the comfort of the house with the A/C blasting. Well… good news is here for Netflix subscribers (and hackers). The streaming platform is about to supply us with some fifty (!) releases on July 1st and gradually adding more throughout the month.

Despite lack of classic releases in recent months, in July Netflix is about to step its game up and bring us some childhood favorites. Be ready for Saturday at home as you’ll be able to stream Titanic, Free Willy, Are We There Yet?, Police Academy and many more, including E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. On top of that, July will bring a few Netflix Originals like The Incredible Jessica James and Daughters of Destiny: Season 1. On July 18th, if you haven’t already, tune in to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Check out the full list of July releases below and binge on:

July 1

Titanic

The Originals: Season 4

Free Willy

Disney’s The Mighty Ducks

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1

El Barco: Season 1

The Truth Is in the Stars

Deep Water: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Hostages (Israel): Season 2

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Liar’s Dice

Offspring: Season 6

Boat Trip

Mixed Signals

Delicatessen

Caramel

Yours Fatefully: Season 1

The Ultimatum: Season 1

Unriddle II

Unriddle

Yes We Can!: Season 1

Spice Up: Season 1

World at Your Feet: Season 1

Emma

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Last Night

Out of Thin Air

Witnesses: Season 2

The Longest Yard

Jackass: Number Two

Punch-Drunk Love

Are We There Yet?

Are We Done Yet?

The Land Before Time

Dad

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

Here Alone

Spawn: The Movie

Code Name: The Cleaner

The Astronaut Farmer

Best in Show

Proof of Life

Matchstick Men

Taking Lives

Police Academy

July 2

El Chema: Season 1

July 3

Diamond Cartel Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

July 4

The Standups: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

July 5

iZombie: Season 3

July 6

Speech & Debate

The Void

Butter

July 7

Castlevania: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dawn of the Croods: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Luna Petunia: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)

July 8

Bad Santa 2

Horse Dancer

July 9

Lion

July 11

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

July 14

Friends From College: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Bone (Netflix Original)

Chasing Coral (Netflix Original)

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (Netflix Original)

July 15

Rake: Season 4

West Coast Customs: Season 4

July 17

Uncertain Glory

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness

A Cowgirl’s Story

July 18

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say (Netflix Original)

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection (Netflix Original)

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

July 20

Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B

July 21

Ozark: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Last Chance U: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Worst Witch: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

July 22

Railroad Tigers

July 24

Victor

July 25

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special (Netflix Original)

Munroe Island

July 28

The Incredible Jessica James (Netflix Original)

Daughters of Destiny: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

July 31

After The Reality

Checkpoint

Dark Night

Taking Earth

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4 — Date TBD