The summer is here, and we definitely need content to binge on while cooling off in the comfort of the house with the A/C blasting. Well… good news is here for Netflix subscribers (and hackers). The streaming platform is about to supply us with some fifty (!) releases on July 1st and gradually adding more throughout the month.
Despite lack of classic releases in recent months, in July Netflix is about to step its game up and bring us some childhood favorites. Be ready for Saturday at home as you’ll be able to stream Titanic, Free Willy, Are We There Yet?, Police Academy and many more, including E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. On top of that, July will bring a few Netflix Originals like The Incredible Jessica James and Daughters of Destiny: Season 1. On July 18th, if you haven’t already, tune in to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Check out the full list of July releases below and binge on:
July 1
Titanic
The Originals: Season 4
Free Willy
Disney’s The Mighty Ducks
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1
El Barco: Season 1
The Truth Is in the Stars
Deep Water: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Hostages (Israel): Season 2
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
Liar’s Dice
Offspring: Season 6
Boat Trip
Mixed Signals
Delicatessen
Caramel
Yours Fatefully: Season 1
The Ultimatum: Season 1
Unriddle II
Unriddle
Yes We Can!: Season 1
Spice Up: Season 1
World at Your Feet: Season 1
Emma
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Last Night
Out of Thin Air
Witnesses: Season 2
The Longest Yard
Jackass: Number Two
Punch-Drunk Love
Are We There Yet?
Are We Done Yet?
The Land Before Time
Dad
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
Here Alone
Spawn: The Movie
Code Name: The Cleaner
The Astronaut Farmer
Best in Show
Proof of Life
Matchstick Men
Taking Lives
Police Academy
July 2
El Chema: Season 1
July 3
Diamond Cartel Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story
July 4
The Standups: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
July 5
iZombie: Season 3
July 6
Speech & Debate
The Void
Butter
July 7
Castlevania: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Dawn of the Croods: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Luna Petunia: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)
July 8
Bad Santa 2
Horse Dancer
July 9
Lion
July 11
Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha
July 14
Friends From College: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Bone (Netflix Original)
Chasing Coral (Netflix Original)
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (Netflix Original)
July 15
Rake: Season 4
West Coast Customs: Season 4
July 17
Uncertain Glory
Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
A Cowgirl’s Story
July 18
Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say (Netflix Original)
Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection (Netflix Original)
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
July 20
Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B
July 21
Ozark: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Last Chance U: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Worst Witch: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
July 22
Railroad Tigers
July 24
Victor
July 25
Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special (Netflix Original)
Munroe Island
July 28
The Incredible Jessica James (Netflix Original)
Daughters of Destiny: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
July 31
After The Reality
Checkpoint
Dark Night
Taking Earth
Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4 — Date TBD