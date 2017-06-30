One woman is dead and 5 people wounded in a shooting which occurred at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in the Mount Hope neighborhood on Friday afternoon (June 30). Three of the victims are in critical condition and were confirmed to be doctors.

J. Peter Donald, chief spokesman for the New York City Police Department, revealed the M16-wielding gunman’s identity as Henry Bello who was previously a doctor at the hospital practicing family medicine before he was let go. He is reported to have entered the hospital with his weapon hidden underneath a white lab coat. Bello took his own life prior to being caught, his body being found next to his deceased victim.