Here Are Some Of The Best ‘4:44’ Reactions

Here Are Some Of The Best ‘4:44’ Reactions

JAY-Z‘s new album 4:44 is here and it’s the topic of conversation. The album, released as Tidal/Sprint exclusive, gives listeners 10 tracks worth of No I.D.-produced instrumentals, over which Hov flows effortlessly about everything, from capitalism to generational wealth and, of course, that widely speculated infidelity.

Listeners wasted no time hitting Twitter with the best hot takes and reactions. Check them out below.

"you matured faster than me, i wasnt ready. so i apologize, i seen the innocence leave ya eyes" pic.twitter.com/7vnb7XT5DV — 4:44/TIDALSubscriber (@HPJArt) June 30, 2017

"I promised I cried I couldn't hold. I suck at love, I need a do-over." -Jay (4:44) "I made you cry when I walked away." -Bey (Sandcastles) pic.twitter.com/00B4BS9e59 — . (@beyupdates_) June 30, 2017

"Jay z trying to get us to grow up foh" – me returning to an empty house and ramen — Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 30, 2017

Jay Z said It took Blue being born for him to realize the value of his marriage… no wonder Beyoncé made lemonade. She was going THROUGH IT pic.twitter.com/NXqIF8GT16 — Alluring Ivy🌿 (@Drebae_) June 30, 2017