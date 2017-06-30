JAY-Z‘s new album 4:44 is here and it’s the topic of conversation. The album, released as Tidal/Sprint exclusive, gives listeners 10 tracks worth of No I.D.-produced instrumentals, over which Hov flows effortlessly about everything, from capitalism to generational wealth and, of course, that widely speculated infidelity.

Listeners wasted no time hitting Twitter with the best hot takes and reactions. Check them out below.

 