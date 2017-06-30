It looks like the Carters have taken over the internet. Jay-Z dropped his 4:44 album, with a plenty of quotables and a whole lot of personal thoughts/lyrics that have been on Jay’s mind. From confessing about his “unfaithful behavior” and almost “losing the badest girl in the world” to sending subliminal shots to his frienemies, 4:44 has successfully taken over everybody’s lives, for now at least.

With that being said, Carter family is still in the midst of celebrating the most precious moment a family can enjoy together, which is welcoming their newest family members, Rumi and Sir Carter.

According to TMZ reports, lawyers for the company that owns the trademarks to the superstar couple’s names filed documents to make sure Rumi and Sir Carter’s names have the same legal protection. The trademarks the company owns are for fragrances, cosmetics, key chains, baby teething rings, strollers, mugs, water bottles, hair ribbons, playing cards, tote bags, sports balls and rattles and novelty items.

It is unclear what are the genders of the twins but considering both names appear to be for boys, that might be the case. one can only assume but we will just have to wait and see.