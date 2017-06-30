Less than 24 hours before he was to be honored with BET’s Humanitarian Award, Chance The Rapper was busy making generous strides as he announced his decision to donate one of his Grammy trophies to Chicago’s DuSable Museum of African-American History.

It was Saturday night [June 24] that Chano made the announcement at the museum’s Night of 100 Stars Gala, choosing to donate his Grammy for Best Rap Album. That distinction was gifted to his Coloring Book project of 2016.

“I’m so excited to not just work hand in hand with the African American History Museum, but we want to build it up,”the 24-year old said during his speech. “We want to make it a staple of African American history. And that’s why I’m proud to announce that I’ll be donating my Hip-Hop Album of the Year Award, the first one to a black independent artist, to the DuSable.”