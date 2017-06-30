Future is back with yet another video this week. This time for the single titled “Extra Luv” featuring West Coast star YG. This comes very soon after the release of video for “PIE” featuring Chris Brown, that Future debuted at the BET Awards after party.

The video shows Future and YG chillin’ by the pool, dancing around whilst surrounded by gorgeous women. They croon for real love in this life where women just come to them for jewelry, money, and glamorous lifestyle.

Hendrix has added “Extra Luv” to the tracklist for FUTURE, along with “Used To This” featuring Drake and “Mask Off Remix” featuring Kendrick Lamar. He’s already had a successful year with no sign of letting up as he recently announced a world tour. You can view the video for “Extra Luv” above.