Multi-Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter India.Arie is excited to release her new EP SongVersation: Medicine that is available via all digital retailers (click here) TODAY!!! An extension of her 2013 release SongVersation , which received rave reviews from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Vibe among others, this eight-song EP is India’s offering during these tumultuous times. The first single featured on the EP “I Am Light” appeared on the Beyond The Lights soundtrack as well as she performed “Breathe”alongside Erykah Badu on the 2016 Soul Train Awards.

(CLICK HERE TO LISTEN)