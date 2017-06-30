Today in Source News Flash: JAY-Z has finally released his thirteenth studio album 4:44.

Chance The Rapper will be donating his GRAMMY Award to the DuSable Museum of African-American Art in Chicago.

TLC’s Kickstarter-funded self-titled album is now available to stream.

Nike will bring back its Air Max 97 in OG “Marina Blue” colorway on July 6th.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are facing backlash after releasing a collection of vintage-inspired t-shirts with their faces printed over Metallica, Kiss, Tupac and Biggie.

German lawmakers voted by a wide margin to legalize same-sex marriage, a landmark decision that came just days after Chancellor Angela Merkel dropped her longstanding opposition to a free vote on the issue (she did, however, still vote “no”).

The Pacquiao vs Horn fight is happening tomorrow at 9PM EST. Watch on ESPN.

