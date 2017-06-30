Jimmy Butler is fully aware of the position he’s stepping into in Minnesota. As the team’s new star and assumed leader, he will receive all blame for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ downfalls. He experienced similar critique when a member of Chicago Bulls, so in a recent press conference he preemptively gave out his phone number and welcomed all interview opportunities.

Fans were very quick to take this opportunity, quickly filling up his voice mailbox. Others got lucky and were able to FaceTime him, which Butler posted to his Instagram to show he wasn’t just talking. Jimmy not only showed how much he wants to engage with fans, but that he is a man of his word. You can find the Instagram post below.