Kendall and Kylie Jenner have just dropped their first-ever vintage t-shirt collection for their Kendall + Kylie line. It’s a decision they may come to regret as Biggie’s estate put out a statement that they were never contacted about this.

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

The sisters are coming under heavy criticism for the perceived insensitivity for some of the designs. All of the one-on-one shirts feature either pictures of one of the sisters or their initials superimposed on top of vintage t-shirts for rock acts like Pink Floyd, Metallica, or The Doors; or for rap icons like 2Pac and Biggie and these two are one that received the most criticism. In one of the designs, a shirt bearing 2Pac’s image has a controversial Instagram photo of Kylie in cornrows on top.

In addition, there are other 2Pac-related shirts where the brand’s “KK” logo is emblazoned over the dead rapper’s image, which some people saw as insensitive.

The shirts are selling for $125, many of which are sold out despite (or because of) the controversy.

So who's gonna start flaming Kendall and Kylie for putting their trash initials over Tupac's face? pic.twitter.com/0O6VhI9mUE — keely 🥝 (@KeelyRink) June 28, 2017