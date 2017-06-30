Kendrick Lamar made an appearance all throughout the Los Angeles radio circuit, on Power 106’s The Cruz Show and on Real 92.3’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood. From the looks of the collage below, he had great conversations today.

K. Dot is continuously compared to Tupac Shakur because of the hometowns they rep, and the content of their lyrics. When asked about being the next ‘Pac, he said that’s something “way out of his control”.

Being the next ‘Pac, that’s something way out of my control. I want to be who I am. All I can do is take the game and the ideas and the sparks and the knowledge that he’s passed on, apply them to myself and who I am, and further it for the next kid who wants to be on that stage and actually speak for something and stand for something.

“What’s crazy is the fact that from my perspective & seeing him out there in real life that’s how I really felt” –@kendricklamar on this pic pic.twitter.com/PyzGBz266J — Power 106 (@Power106LA) June 29, 2017

“There’s only one ‘Pac”, he added. He also told Big Boy that he almost named his latest album What Happens On Earth Stays On Earth, instead of DAMN.

Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.” was almost titled “What Happens On Earth Stays On Earth” #Bigboy pic.twitter.com/VSWhBSPDVV — REAL 92.3 LA (@Real923LA) June 29, 2017

Kendrick was also asked if he considers himself the G.O.A.T and gave the best response: “I got to. What’s the point of doing it if you don’t want to be the best at what you’re doing?”