After recovering from his unfortunate accident, Lud Foe returns to the internet with his new single “Give It Up” from his upcoming project, “No Hooks 2”. Foe rips this instrumental to shreds as he shows off his signature drill flow.

It doesn’t seem as if Lud Foe plans on slowing down anytime soon as his name continues to grow. With this consistency and work ethic, you can already say that we will potentially see him on next years XXL Freshman’s List.