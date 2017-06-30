It’s no secret Chance The Rapper is one of the most humble artists of today who uses his success to give back to his community and advocate for his people. His next act of service will come in the form of donating his Grammy for 2016’s Best Rap Album (Coloring Book) to the DuSable Museum of African American History.

Lil Chano, a member of the museum’s board of trustees since earlier this year, made a speech recently at their “Night of 100 Stars” gala after being recognized with their Trailblazer Award. He expressed his excitement in working with the museum, but also being involved in making it bigger, better and a household name when one thinks of African American History.

Chance was the first independent artist to bring home a Grammy for Best Rap Album, which brings much pride to him and Chicago, the city that made him. He also took home the Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance on that night. Take a look at Chance’s announcement above.