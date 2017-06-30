Blazo’s (Blaze-o) single “Is He the Plug” reached over 1 million views on World Star, and is featured on his debut project Tables Always Turn.

Blazo has collaborated with many big names in the industry from 50 cent to Tory Lanez. The Illinois emcee’s fan base has grown, and listeners on Spotify and Apple Music have growing significantly since the release of his first single “Ima Dog”.

The track is on the first installment of his mixtape series entitled Sleepless Nights Volume 1, which just dropped this month. Check out the video for “Ima Dog” above.