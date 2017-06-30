The “Worked To Hard” video will get your attention, if other Flawless releases haven’t.
Flawless Real Talk recently released his Going Up EP. It kicks off with Flawless hopping into a $350,000 Rolls Royce Wraith, throws on his $30,000 Audemar Piquet watch, and flosses a multi-million dollar mansion to create a very exciting video for his JAY-Z inspired visual.
Flawless made a splash with media and fans after the release of his riveting video for “Intruders”. The Rhode Island spitter decided to release a visual for Worked To Hard on his Youtube to give fans a different perspective on what Flawless Real Talks various tastes consist of.
Press play to watch the video above.