On The Rise: Flawless Real Talk Releases JAY-Z Inspired Visuals For “Worked Too Hard”

The “Worked To Hard” video will get your attention, if other Flawless releases haven’t.

Flawless Real Talk recently released his Going Up EP. It kicks off with Flawless hopping into a $350,000 Rolls Royce Wraith, throws on his $30,000 Audemar Piquet watch, and flosses a multi-million dollar mansion to create a very exciting video for his JAY-Z inspired visual.

Flawless made a splash with media and fans after the release of his riveting video for “Intruders”. The Rhode Island spitter decided to release a visual for Worked To Hard on his Youtube to give fans a different perspective on what Flawless Real Talks various tastes consist of.

