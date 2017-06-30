On The Rise: Ski Mask The Slump God Releases New Project “You Will Regret” Today

On The Rise: Ski Mask The Slump God Releases New Project “You Will Regret” Today

Buzzing Broward County rapper SKI MASK THE SLUMP GOD shares his new project You Will Regret online today. Get it HERE.

Among ten powerhouse new tracks, the project boasts the single “BabyWipe,” which has amassed over 4.3 million Soundcloud plays and 1.5 million Spotify streams since its release last month. Elsewhere, the 21-year-old spitter serves up bulletproof bars and horrifyingly hypnotic hooks on the likes of “Rambo.” Meanwhile, he invites some famous friends along for the ride with frequent collaborator XXXTentacion guesting on the closer “H2O” and multiplatinum star Madeintyo appearing on “JustLikeMyPiss.”

Next up, he joins other hometown heroes such as XXXTentacion for a gig at Club Cinema in Pompano Beach on July 2. See details HERE.