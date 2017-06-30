Everyone from family, friends, fans, colleagues and media came out to show their love and respect for the lyrical half of the legendary Mobb Deep, Albert Johnson, more affectionately known to the Hip Hop world as “Prodigy”.

A continuous line made its way through Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home on Madison Avenue in Manhattan’s Upper East Side in order for all to get their personal opportunity to say their last farewell to undoubtedly one of the best lyricists to every touch the mic. Cars drove by bumping popular Mobb hits while scores of motorcycles and luxury cars adorned the corner of 84th Street and Madison Avenue to celebrate the life of Rapper P.

Some of the notables who were in attendance include Minister Louis Farrakhan, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Remy Ma, Northstar Group Owner L. Londell McMillian and the entire Infamous family.