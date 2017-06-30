Tyler The Creator is an enigma who constantly keeps us on our toes. Last week he dropped this cryptic Tweet that threw Twitter into a frenzy:

Is it just a single? An album? A movie? The Odd Future member offered no details, and followed up that initial Tweet with more tweets counting down the days until whatever he was going to release came out. Finally, we learned Tyler would release his first set of new music since 2015.

It was not an album, but two singles – “Who Dat Boy” featuring A$AP Rocky and “911/Mr. Lonely” featuring the ever so elusive Frank Ocean. “Who Dat Boy” was coupled with a video showing Tyler blowing up his house and taking off half of his face before Rocky helped him sew on a new, white one to disguise him from the police. The effort was futile, as the Cherry Bomb artist still ends up in a car chase.

Whether all of this is signs of a forthcoming album or not, we’ve finally gotten new music from Tyler that we’ve been waiting for. You can check out the “Who Dat Boy” video above and stream the two new singles below.