On June 9th, 2017, Venus Williams was involved in a car crash turned fatal in Palm Beach Gardens, FL – according to the police department.

Per the New York Times, spokesman Maj. Paul Rogers said that the unfortunate event is under investigation and declined to comment further.

78-year-old Jerome Barson was a passenger in the other involved car driven by his wife, Linda Barson. Mr. Barson was sent to an ICU unit as a result of the crash and it’s been reported that he died 14 days later, according to TMZ reports.

According to the police report, Linda Barson said that she was traveling west in the right lane and approaching an intersection, slowing for a traffic light. The report goes on to state that the light changed to green at which point Barson says she drove through the intersection when Williams’ 2010 Toyota Sequoia cut across in front of her car.

Per TMZ reports, Venus is at fault for “violating the right of way” of the opposing driver, according to the police report.

Williams’ attorney, Malcolm Cunningham, said that authorities did not issue her with any citations or traffic violations.

“Ms. Williams entered the intersection on a green light. The police report estimates that Ms. Williams was traveling at 5 miles per hour when Mrs. Barson crashed into her,” he said. “This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one.”

The investigation is ongoing and Venus Williams is scheduled to compete at Wimbledon next week.