After the successful release of his studio album Beautiful Thugger Girls, Young Thug treated fans to a special release show yesterday (June 29) at Terminal 5 in New York City. In front of a highly energetic crowd, Thugga performed several tracks from the album along with past songs “With Them,” “Floyd Mayweather,” and “Ice Melts.” Jeffery was not alone, surprising fans with Lil Yachty and Ugly God, as well as being joined by YSL affiliates Duke and producer London on da Track.

While the show was exciting for many, the best part came after when the 25-year-old Atlanta rapper took to Twitter to make an announcement regarding his plans for the profits made from the concert. Having been a teenage parent himself, Young Thug understands the value in providing services and resources for those in need. Thus, all of the money made from the concert will be going to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

It puts a smile on our faces to see popular Hip-Hop artists participating in philanthropic efforts in a day and age where so many feel they only care about themselves. Kudos to Young Thug, and check out the Tweet below.