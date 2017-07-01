J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only” Tour is about to pop up in your city. The tour features a remaining 27 U.S. dates after already making stops in the following cities:

Columbia, SC

Jacksonville, FL

Tallahassee, FL

Jackson, MS

Birmingham, AL

Baton Rouge, LA

Little Rock, AR

Kansas City, MO

St. Louis, MO

Memphis, TN

Louisville, KY

Norfolk, VA

Greensboro, NC

The tour kicked off on June 1 in Columbia, SC. and will make it’s last stop in Perth, Australia on December 9. Anderson Paak and The Free Nationals, Bas, J.I.D, and Ari Lennox will all join Cole on his “4 Your Eyez Only” Tour. Cole has a few surprises for select cities which are said to feature “special guests.” Grab your tickets as well a full lists of tour dates here.