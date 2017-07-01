JAY-Z‘s 4:44 is all everyone is talking about, that’s if you have TIDAL and can listen to it. But there’s good news, physical copies are on the way, with a few bonuses as well. Engineer Young Guru has revealed that bonus tracks, including “Adnis,” which was teased a few weeks ago with a Mahershala Ali video, will appear on future physical copies.

No I.D. confirmed in a recent Rolling Stone interview:

“There’s three more songs that are coming out as bonuses,” he said. “James Blake came in and joined into the process. There’s more coming shortly that’s equally as revealing.”

According to a source at Billboard, “4:44 will be added to Apple Music/iTunes next week after its one-week exclusivity window on Tidal,” continuing “A physical release is eventually planned, though no timetable has been set yet for that roll-out.”

Stay tuned for more news.