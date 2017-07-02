People cannot stop raving about JAY-Z’s thirteenth studio album, 4:44. The intimate, revealing LP spoke about a range of topics including Hov’s highly publicized marriage, his family, and the American Black experience. Many people are concluding that 4:44 is a response to Beyonce’s Lemonade, but one person who has the answer to all of our questions is the album’s only producer, No I.D.

It’s pretty rare that a Hip Hop album only has one producer. No I.D. told the New York Times that “It was a real artist-producer relationship on a traditional level.” When asked if Bey stopped by the studio frequently to give her input No I.D. confirmed that wifey was heavily involved.

I always call Bey our de facto A&R. Pillow talk is the strongest conversation on the planet. Every song has to get past her ears, in my eyes. She came by a lot and played a good part in helping us get over hurdles on certain records. Of course she’s genius-level with that.

